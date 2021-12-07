...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 60 mph.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County including the city of Cheyenne.
* WHEN...Now until 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
MYC to host free holiday crafts and games at Children's Village
CHEYENNE – The Mayor’s Youth Council, in conjunction with the Paul Smith Children’s Village, will host holiday crafts and game activities at the Children’s Village from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11.
Children and their parents are invited to join members of the Youth Council in decorating stockings, making candy cane reindeer, an elf scavenger hunt and holiday games. Materials and decorations will be provided. There is no charge to attend the event.
The Mayor’s Youth Council is comprised of high school-age students. The purpose of the council is to increase the involvement of Cheyenne’s youth in city government and in the community at large. Members gain hands-on experience by meeting with the mayor, attending City Council meetings, planning projects and learning about municipal government in general.
The Mayor’s Youth Council is a program of the city of Cheyenne, Office of Youth Alternatives. The mission of Youth Alternatives is to intervene in the lives of young people at an impressionable stage in their emotional growth and development when positive behaviors are more easily formed.
For more information on the holiday event or the Mayor’s Youth Council, call Devyan Paiz at 307-637-6483.