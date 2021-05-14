CHEYENNE – The Nagle Warren Mansion, an iconic Cheyenne architectural feature that was built 1888 and later transformed into a bed and breakfast, hit the housing market at $2.25 million earlier this year.
The historic, three-story home at 222 E. 17th St. is up for sale through #1 Properties, after late owner Jim Osterfoss shut down the B&B in late 2019.
Recognized on the National Register of Historic Places, the property boasts a 6,158-square-foot main building, complete with a library, conference rooms and ornate details in every corner of the home. A private garden and hot tub are tucked away from 17th Street behind the home, along with a 2,145-square-foot carriage house.
When he closed the B&B before passing away in January 2020, Osterfoss told the WTE, “I want to know somebody is going to take good care of it. It’s such a jewel for the city.”
To view the listing, head to tinyurl.com/NagleWarren.
As described in the Downtown Development Authority’s Historic Walking Tour, the building itself was born out of a competition between Erasmus Nagle and Francis E. Warren. Nagle, a wealthy businessman, bragged he had the “biggest and best house in Cheyenne” and that “nobody would build a better one.”
That was, until Warren constructed an elaborate home right next door.
To counter his competitor, Nagle constructed what is today the Nagle Warren Mansion, only to die two short years later. Warren, after grieving the loss of his wife, getting remarried and wanting a fresh start with his new partner, moved into the home, which ultimately led to the Nagle Warren Mansion title.
Throughout the years, the historic home hosted esteemed guests like Presidents Theodore Roosevelt and William Howard Taft. Whoever inhabits the mansion next will get to enjoy the same historic features – cherry, maple and oak woodwork, chandeliers and 19th century furniture – as the noble guests before.