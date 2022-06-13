WASHINGTON, D.C. – Environmental advocates are asking the administration of President Joe Biden to name a director for the federal Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement, which itself is part of the Department of the Interior.
Some $11.3 billion for the Abandoned Mine Lands, or AML, program was contained in an infrastructure law, noted a Monday announcement from the Powder River Basin Resource Council. The Office of Surface Mining, as the bureau of DOI is sometimes called, is “the federal agency in charge of managing and distributing these resources nationwide,” the Powder River Basin Resource Council said.
Yet the bureau “remains without a director one and half years into the Biden Administration,” the group pointed out. It said that on Tuesday, “advocates from coal-impacted communities across the country that have fought for years to secure these AML investments will urge the Administration to promptly appoint a director.” The groups will also “deliver a petition signed by thousands of Americans.”
The current acting head of the Office of Surface Mining is Glenda Owens, a spokesperson for DOI wrote in an email to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. The office’s website shows that Owens’ job title is deputy director of the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement.
On the subject of whether the White House has made any nominations for a permanent leader of the Office of Surface Mining, the DOI spokesperson referred the query to the White House. The White House had no immediate response.