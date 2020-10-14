CHEYENNE – The National Federation of the Blind Wyoming’s annual fall state convention will be held Saturday, Oct. 17, and since it will be held virtually over Zoom, anyone with an internet connection can join.
This convention is aimed at blind and low-vision citizens of Wyoming, as well as professionals serving blind and low-vision people of all ages, families and supporters.
According to a release from the Federation, the convention will offer a day of reunion, resources and rejuvenation to help the blind of Wyoming to live the lives they want.
Get complete information and register for this one-day event by contacting Brianna Berquam, president of the National Federation of the Blind of Wyoming, at President.wy.nfb@gmail.com or 319-883-9013.
Anyone who wants to participate but does not have the capability over Zoom is encouraged to contact the organization to find a way to connect by phone.