CHEYENNE – This Sunday, Aug. 21, is National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day, a day designated to recognize the dangers of fentanyl and how it affects Wyoming.

In 2020, 1,663 dosage units and 0.27 pounds of fentanyl were seized by law enforcement in Wyoming. That’s an increase of 3,876% from the previous year. In 2021, 11,135 dosage units and 64.83 pounds of fentanyl were seized by law enforcement in Wyoming, an increase of 10,539%.

