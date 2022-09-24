LARAMIE – As of Friday, Sept. 23, fire restrictions are no longer in effect on all National Forest System lands managed by the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests and Thunder Basin National Grassland.
Restrictions are being removed due to increased fuel moisture and favorable weather forecasts for reduced wildfire potential.
This includes national forests and grasslands in Garfield, Grand, Jackson, Moffat, Rio Blanco and Routt counties in northwest Colorado; as well as Albany, Campbell, Carbon, Converse, Crook, Natrona, Niobrara, Platte and Weston counties in Wyoming.
Large wildfire activity has been less substantial in 2022 than in recent years. However, late-season fires have become more common in the Rocky Mountain region. Hunters, campers and all other forest visitors are advised to exercise caution to reduce wildfire risk.
Campfire safety best practices include making sure that campfires are thoroughly extinguished before leaving a fire unattended. Even if your fire is a relatively small warming fire, the fire should be dead out before you leave the site.
Many areas across the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests and Thunder Basin National Grassland remain in drought of varying levels of intensity, according to a Forest Service news release.