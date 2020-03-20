CHEYENNE – With the oil market in turmoil, many Americans have seen a substantial drop in prices at the gas pump over the last few weeks. But those price drops have yet to materialize at most gas stations in Cheyenne.
Over the past week, nationwide gas prices have hit a new low for the year, sitting at $2.20 per gallon as of Thursday, according to AAA data. Meanwhile, in a majority of gas stations around Cheyenne, per-gallon prices were about 20 cents higher the same day.
In recent years, Wyoming’s gas prices have consistently lagged behind national market trends. But this month, the gap also can be explained by dropping demand for gas as Americans temporarily recede into their homes due to the coronavirus.
Mark Larson, executive vice president of the Wyoming-Colorado Petroleum Marketers Association, predicted some gasoline vendors, including those in Wyoming, are stuck with higher-priced inventory from before the price drop while demand for gasoline wanes as people stay home due to COVID-19.
“My suspicion is that the volumes they have were bought at old prices,” Larson said. “They have not been able to enjoy the lower prices, if those prices have actually filtered down through the refineries to my guys.”
The price one pays at the pump is a result of more than just crude oil prices, however. While roughly half of the price for gasoline can be attributed to crude oil, other factors like federal and state taxes and refining and distribution costs also dictate the pump price, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
Underpinning all of those price-driving factors is location. Major cities typically see their prices come down faster, as oil companies focus distribution on more highly populated areas. While Wyoming’s pump prices were roughly 20 cents cheaper than in neighboring states like Colorado and Nebraska, state chief economist Wenlin Liu said Cheyenne residents should expect gas prices to reach similar levels in the coming weeks.
“If the oil price continues at this low level, which it probably is going to be for some months, that gasoline price will almost positively come down,” Liu said.
With 11 other states seeing their average gas prices dip below $2 per gallon, Liu said it’s very possible Wyoming’s average eventually could fall below that threshold, as well.
While Wyoming’s gas prices may catch up to its neighbors soon, consumers won’t see as much of a benefit as in years past, Liu said.
Over the last few years, the United States has becomes the top oil-producing country in the world. As a result, crude oil prices have become increasingly important for the U.S. economy – and especially in Wyoming, the eighth-largest oil-producing state in the U.S.
That means while the downsides of cheaper gas prices used to have a greater impact on economies in far-away countries, they now have a more direct effect on Americans’ pocketbooks.
“For Wyoming, oil prices going down definitely hurts the economy a lot more than it benefits,” Liu said.
Oil prices have continued their free fall this week, reaching an 18-year low Wednesday. While people in Cheyenne could pay less at the pump in the near future, for the sake of the state’s economy, they should be hoping the primary reason for the cheaper prices goes away soon.
“Everyone’s hope is that (the oil price drop) gets over quicker, rather than later,” Liu said. “Gosh, we just don’t exactly how long – three months, or four months or five months.”
While Gov. Mark Gordon issued a temporary closure of public spaces starting Thursday, gas stations were not included in the order. Larson said the intent of his members is to keep their gas stations open, though he said they were still working through some “what-if” scenarios related to staffing.
“These are uncharted waters for everybody,” Larson said.