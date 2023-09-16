CAMP GUERNSEY JOINT TRAINING CENTER – A new era dawned as the 133rd Engineer Support Company, Wyoming Army National Guard, lowered its flag in a poignant casing of the colors ceremony.

In this solemn moment, Capt. Ethan Carswell, the outgoing commander, passed on his command, paving the way for the emergence of the new 307th Engineer Utilities Detachment, now under the leadership of 1st Lt. Kyle Schinkel. This transformative flag casing and change-of-command ceremony unfolded Sept. 9 at the Regional Training Institute on Camp Guernsey.

