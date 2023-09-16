CAMP GUERNSEY JOINT TRAINING CENTER – A new era dawned as the 133rd Engineer Support Company, Wyoming Army National Guard, lowered its flag in a poignant casing of the colors ceremony.
In this solemn moment, Capt. Ethan Carswell, the outgoing commander, passed on his command, paving the way for the emergence of the new 307th Engineer Utilities Detachment, now under the leadership of 1st Lt. Kyle Schinkel. This transformative flag casing and change-of-command ceremony unfolded Sept. 9 at the Regional Training Institute on Camp Guernsey.
The change-of-command ceremony holds deep-rooted significance, where the outgoing commander symbolically relinquishes responsibility and authority by passing the brigade colors to the incoming commander, thus beginning a new dawn of leadership.
Each military unit possesses its unique flag, commonly known as “colors,” carried by a color guard during military ceremonies. When a unit is deactivated, it is customary to hold a “Casing of the Colors” ceremony, a ritual that commemorates the unit’s history. In this instance, the ceremony paid tribute to the rich heritage of the 133rd as it made way for the 307th. Despite being smaller, the 307th is poised to continue the storied traditions of the 133rd.
Throughout its history, the 133rd has responded to numerous natural disasters, conflicts and wars. In May, they extended their reach to Tunisia, collaborating with international partners to provide training.
Carswell reflected on their accomplishments: "From working in remote areas of their beautiful state to foreign lands where the unit overcame language barriers to build partner capacity, the 133rd’s legacy within Wyoming holds a special place in the hearts of many.”
