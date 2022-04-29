Firehouse Subs locations

According to the website of Firehouse Subs, it expects to have a location in the Pershing Boulevard Marketplace, in unit C, at 3901 E. Pershing Blvd. Captured via screenshot on April 28, 2022.

CHEYENNE – A national sub sandwich chain is poised to enter the Wyoming market, and specifically to open a new location in the Capital City.

According to the website of Firehouse Subs, it expects to have a location in the Pershing Boulevard Marketplace, in unit C. The retail space’s street address is 3901 E. Pershing Blvd. The location is near where East Pershing Boulevard intersects with North College Drive.

The expected opening date is June, according to the franchisee. She said by phone that this will be her first such business, as opposed to her operating other locations under the Firehouse Subs name in other markets.

The new restaurant in Cheyenne “will be our only current location in the state!” wrote a customer-care representative in an email to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. “We predict it to open in early June 2022, though this is subject to change.”

Firehouse Subs is part of Restaurant Brands International, which has other brands, including Burger King and Popeyes.

There were no further details from the website, nor from the company Thursday. A company representative wrote in an email that she had no information to provide about the Pershing Boulevard location.

