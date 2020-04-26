CHEYENNE – After the rousing success of its first two virtual storm spotter talks, the National Weather Service’s Cheyenne office has finalized the series schedule going through mid-May.
The registration links are below and are unique to the specified time and date. Please note the final talk May 21 will be an Advanced Storm Spotter Talk, where they will go deeper into the meteorological science and forecasting of severe thunderstorms.
NWS Cheyenne Storm Spotter Talk Series schedule:
• Talk #3 – Tuesday, April 28 – 6:30-7:45 p.m. Registration Link: https://bit.ly/350A1Qi
• Talk #4 – Tuesday, May 5 – 6:30-7:45 p.m. Registration Link: https://bit.ly/357lOkF
• Talk #5 – Wednesday, May 13 – 6:30-7:45 p.m. Registration Link: https://bit.ly/2VqWyCq
• Talk #6 – Advanced Storm Spotter Talk – Thursday, May 21 – 6:30-8 p.m. Registration Link: https://bit.ly/2RYbgP4
The virtual training sessions will count toward storm spotter certification, and those who attend will receive a completion certificate 24 hours after attending to the email address they used to register. If someone does not register, they will not receive a certificate.
In the potential ironic case that impactful severe/winter weather is expected on one of these dates, the talk will likely be canceled and be rescheduled. Any cancellations will be shared on social media and through email ahead of time.