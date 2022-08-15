CHEYENNE – Beginning Thursday, the KCYS WSR-88D radar operated by the NOAA National Weather Service in Cheyenne will be down for approximately seven days for the replacement of the generator, fuel tanks and accompanying components.
According to a news release, this activity is important to support the radar’s operation during periods of commercial power outages, specifically when hazardous weather is present.
This generator update is the fifth major project of the NEXRAD Service Life Extension Program, a series of upgrades and replacements that will keep the nation’s radars viable into the 2030s, according to the release. NOAA National Weather Service, the United States Air Force and the Federal Aviation Administration are investing $150 million in the eight-year program.
The first project was the installation of the new signal processor, and the second project was the transmitter refurbishment. The two remaining projects are the refurbishment of the pedestal and equipment shelters. The Service Life Extension Program will be complete in 2023.
Radars are critically important in remote sensing severe storms, snow, wildfire smoke, and weather forecasting for critical watches and warnings. NWS forecasters will use surrounding radars and satellite information to continue issuing any warnings, when needed.