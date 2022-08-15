CHEYENNE – Beginning Thursday, the KCYS WSR-88D radar operated by the NOAA National Weather Service in Cheyenne will be down for approximately seven days for the replacement of the generator, fuel tanks and accompanying components.

According to a news release, this activity is important to support the radar’s operation during periods of commercial power outages, specifically when hazardous weather is present.

