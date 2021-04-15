CHEYENNE – A natural gas leak in downtown Cheyenne has closed a portion of Lincolnway until early Thursday evening.
Central Avenue to Carey Avenue between 15th and 17th streets is currently closed, with one lane in each direction expected to reopen this evening.
At about 10:20 a.m., Black Hills Energy responded to a gas odor call at the Majestic Hotel, according to a news release. Gas technicians performed several tests and recommended the evacuation of the hotel and several surrounding buildings as a precautionary safety measure.
The company later confirmed a natural gas leak. The cause remains under investigation.
As a safety precaution, electrical power and natural gas service has been turned off to the Majestic Hotel. Black Hills Energy’s technicians will work to safely restore service as soon as possible.
In order to make the necessary repairs, roadways in the area will remain closed to pedestrian and vehicle traffic. Black Hills Energy urges motorists to slow down and use an abundance of caution in these areas, as workers will be performing tasks in the roadways.