CHEYENNE – Natural Grocers has announced plans to open its new location in the former Barnes and Noble Booksellers building this Friday.

Located at 1851 Dell Range Blvd., the new store is 30% bigger and will feature a bigger product selection – particularly produce, refrigerated items and supplements – according to a recent company news release. It will also include a Nutrition Education Center, which is a community space for classes, recipe demonstrations and guest speaker events.

