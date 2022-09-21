...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM MDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility less than 1/2 mile in dense fog.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
Natural Grocers to open new Dell Range Blvd. location on Friday
CHEYENNE – Natural Grocers has announced plans to open its new location in the former Barnes and Noble Booksellers building this Friday.
Located at 1851 Dell Range Blvd., the new store is 30% bigger and will feature a bigger product selection – particularly produce, refrigerated items and supplements – according to a recent company news release. It will also include a Nutrition Education Center, which is a community space for classes, recipe demonstrations and guest speaker events.
Meanwhile, Natural Grocers has partnered with Food Bank of Wyoming since 2013 for its "Bring Your Own Bag" program, which will continue in the new location. Each time a customer brings their own bag, Natural Grocers donates five cents per shopping trip to the Food Bank.
Barnes and Noble previously announced that it was searching for a new permanent location in Cheyenne, and would temporarily relocate to a space inside Frontier Mall. To date, however, that store has not opened.
On Wednesday, there was no word about a future permanent site or a temporary home for B&N in this city.