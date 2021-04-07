LINCOLN, Neb. – The Nature Conservancy and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service recently announced the two organizations have entered into a five-year cooperative agreement to increase private land conservation in Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma and South Dakota.
The two organizations have a mutual interest in successfully implementing the conservation programs authorized by the federal Farm Bill, updated about every five years. The most recent Farm Bill passed with strong bipartisan support and was signed into law in late 2018.
Through this new agreement, The Nature Conservancy and NRCS will prioritize the geographies and natural resource issues where the two organizations can work together to have more impact delivering conservation assistance across the Great Plains.
NRCS provides planning, technical and financial assistance to landowners to conserve the natural resources on their land through programs like the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP), Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP), Agricultural Conservation Easement Program (ACEP) and Conservation Reserve Program (CRP).
NRCS and TNC have previously worked on key programs in places like the Nebraska Sandhills, where ranchers use fire to keep globally significant, intact grasslands healthy and full of wildlife, and the Central Platte River, where farmers are now enrolling in a recently launched soil health program.