CHEYENNE – Lt. Ian McConnaughey knows it might seem strange to host a weeklong event themed around the U.S. Navy in Cheyenne, where there are no large bodies of water for hundreds of miles.
That’s exactly why the Navy is coming to the city later this month: to educate people about the military branch. The U.S. Air Force, unsurprisingly, dominates the culture in Cheyenne, so Navy officials want to encourage residents and visitors to learn more about the branch and what it does.
“The big takeaway for people to know about the Navy is that we’re all around the world, 24/7. We’re like America’s away team,” McConnaughey said. “The Navy protects economic activity overseas, products that are both inbound and outbound, and we’re making sure sea lines are open.”
While we can’t see those large ships in Cheyenne or Wyoming, McConnaughey noted how important they are to the city and state’s economy.
Navy Week will be held from July 26 through Aug. 1, tying right in with Cheyenne Frontier Days. Various activities will be held throughout the week around the city, primarily at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, the Laramie County Library and the Cheyenne Depot Museum.
McConnaughey added that Navy sailors can regularly be seen around Cheyenne in their white uniforms, so people are welcome and encouraged to talk with them about their experience in the Navy.
Some of the weeklong activities will include performances by the Navy Band at the Cheyenne Depot Plaza and during the CFD parades, educational presentations about the ties between Wyoming and the Navy, virtual tours of the U.S.S. Constitution (the oldest commissioned ship in the Navy) and much more.
McConnaughey said Navy Week activities are a great way to get away from the hustle and bustle of CFD.
“I know this is a frontier town and the ocean’s far away, but we’re going to have some really cool demonstrations and speakers,” he said. “It’s just going to be a really exciting time.”
The U.S. Navy is actually the largest and most powerful navy in the world, and is the U.S. military’s third-largest branch.
The Navy Week program has been around since 2005, serving as an outreach effort in areas of the country without a significant Navy presence. This will be the first Navy Week held in Cheyenne since 2015.
“The Navy is excited to reconnect with the people of Cheyenne, and we are committed to doing so safely and responsibly,” said the Navy Office of Community Outreach’s director, Cmdr. John Fage. “Our Navy Week in Cheyenne will allow us to show everyone what their Navy does for them and why having a strong Navy is critical to the American way of life. We are excited to continue connecting with the communities we belong to and serve, and are looking forward to a great Navy Week.”
The Cheyenne-focused week will be the seventh Navy Week held this year. More than 260 have been held in more than 85 cities across the country.
“During a Navy Week, we coordinate about 75 outreach events with corporate, civic, government, education, media, veterans, community service and diversity organizations in the city,” said NAVCO Navy Week program manager Lt. Cmdr. Benjamin Anderson. “The 2021 schedule is exciting for us. We’ll be in several brand-new markets, as well as returning to communities like Cheyenne.”