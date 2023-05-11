...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of panhandle Nebraska and southeast Wyoming,
including the following areas, in panhandle Nebraska, Banner
County, Box Butte County, Cheyenne County, Dawes County, Kimball
County, Morrill County, Northern Sioux County, Scotts Bluff County
and Southern Sioux County. In southeast Wyoming, Central Laramie
County, East Laramie County, Goshen County and South Laramie Range
Foothills.
* WHEN...Through late tonight.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded. Extensive street flooding and flooding
of creeks and rivers are possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
NCAR redesigns visitor center at Cheyenne supercomputing facility
CHEYENNE – The National Center for Atmospheric Research has finished a complete redesign of its visitor center at the NCAR-Wyoming Supercomputing Center in Cheyenne, installing a series of new videos and interactive displays to highlight the role of supercomputing in scientific discovery.
The visitor center reopens to the public next Monday.
The NWSC is one of the nation’s leading computational facilities for the geosciences, offering both high-performance computing and extensive data storage, according to a news release. The center’s newest supercomputer, named Derecho, will begin operations later this year with the capability of performing 19.87 quadrillion calculations per second.
A central theme of the visitor center is the importance of data to scientific research. The new exhibits walk visitors through the flow of data, beginning with observations of the atmosphere and other components of the Earth system. Interactive exhibits, including video games, help explain how data are handled. The exhibits also illustrate the ways that NCAR scientists use data to advance science and help society.
The visitor center is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. There is no admission charge. Docent-led tours of the computing rooms and facility are available for ninth grade and older and can be booked in advance at supercomputer.appointlet.com.