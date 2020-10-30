CHEYENNE – With just one more day remaining for early voting, nearly 26,000 voters – 60% of those registered – have already cast their ballots in Laramie County.
Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee reported that this week, the number of those voting early in person surpassed those voting by absentee mail ballot. As of Friday, Laramie County’s early voting site has served a total of 13,362 voters.
The clerk’s office prepared and scanned more than 11,000 absentee ballots Thursday and Friday in a process observed by representatives of political parties and livestreamed to the public on the clerk’s website. Results of those absentee ballots will not be tabulated and released until after the close of polls Tuesday night.
Monday is the final day for early voting in the atrium of the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St. Voting hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. New registrants need to bring their Wyoming driver’s license or other government-issued identification.
Lee said voters should be prepared for longer wait times on the last day of early voting.