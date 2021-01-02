CHEYENNE – Needs Inc. has known it would need to replace its 20-year-old walk-in freezer and cooler for some time. But an increased community need for food during the pandemic pushed the nonprofit organization to raise the money to make this happen as soon as possible.
“The unit hasn’t been taken care of over time, so the seals of the walk-in cooler and freezer started cracking, which makes it really hard for the cooling system to maintain a safe temperature,” said Taylor Albert, executive director of Needs Inc.
In addition to nonperishable food items, the organization also distributes milk, eggs, butter and frozen meats, among other foods that require refrigeration, in an effort to provide low-income Laramie County residents with well-balanced meal options.
Even more than in previous years, 2020 has shown the critical role Needs Inc. plays in Cheyenne and surrounding communities.
“We’re also seeing a really big increase in the need for food pantries across the nation,” Albert said. “The cooler we have now is at capacity, and with that increase, we really needed more space.”
Compared with how many pounds of food Needs Inc. distributed in February of 2020, Albert said December saw a 367% increase. Some of that rise can be attributed to the food pantry expanding its outreach initiatives to the communities of Burns and Albin earlier this year, but it’s also a result of the economic downturn created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are seeing an increase in the number of people walking through our doors. For example, last Thanksgiving (2019), we did 115 holiday meal boxes, and this year we did well over 300,” Albert said.
Albert, who became the director of Needs this past summer, said it was the pantry supervisor who brought to her attention the critical need for a new cooler.
“We decided this has to be addressed, otherwise the cooler’s going to go down and we’ll lose thousands of dollars worth of food that we won’t be able to give out to our community,” she said.
So, Albert and her team started getting estimates for a new cooler – which will be twice the size of the current one – and found it would cost a total of about $130,000 to buy and install the custom-built unit in their facility.
In early November, Needs Inc. launched a community fundraiser on Facebook and was able to raise around $13,000. Businesses and other individuals also mailed in checks to support the campaign, bringing the community fundraising total to $30,000.
The organization was able to supplement the money it raised with a $100,000 grant from the Casper Housing Authority, which was funded through money the state received from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
Lori Burns, the development director for the Casper Housing Authority, who helped administer the grants, said the public entity received a total of $675,000 in CARES money that was designated for food organization across the state to use for infrastructure, cold storage or transportation needs.
The organization received 24 applications and was able to fund 11 of them, with grants ranging from a few thousand dollars to the $100,000 it distributed to Needs Inc.
“Needs Inc.’s application was one of our highest scoring just because they provide many meals every year, and the fact that their application met the cold storage and infrastructure needs,” said Burns, who added that every applicant had seen at least a 100% increase in demand for food.
“Needs Inc. just had a really solid plan that they came in with,” she said. “Their project was priced at more than $100,000, which was our limit, so they’d already worked on some of those matching funds to finish the project.”
Needs Inc. has already met with contractors to develop a blueprint for installing the new cooler, and anticipates the project will be completed by April. The installation project will not disrupt any of the organization’s services, Albert said.
“We are very much trying to set Needs up for the next 50 years,” said Albert, who added that the organization is also in the process of remodeling its pantry space. “We’re really trying to make choices to create that community support, which we’re doing right now for the long-term.”
If you are interested in receiving food services through Needs Inc., visit its website, www.needsinc.org, or call 307-632-4132 for more information.