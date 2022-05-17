CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Police Department will kick off this year’s Neighborhood Night Out by hosting a block captain planning meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 2, at the Cheyenne Public Safety Center, 415 W. 18th St.
Anyone interested in hosting a block party is encouraged to participate.
CPD will hold the 13th annual Neighborhood Night Out event Thursday, July 14. Neighborhood Night Out is "a community-building event designed to bring neighbors, businesses and police together in partnership against crime in Cheyenne," a news release from the department said.
The block captain planning meeting will be informational and a time for participants to share ideas, whether you have hosted a block party before or want to do so for the first time this summer.
Block captains organize block parties in their neighborhoods, often featuring cookouts, live music and other entertainment from residents, with the help of sponsoring Cheyenne businesses, churches and other groups.
“Neighborhood Night Out is a great way to get to know others in your community and have fun,” CPD public information officer Alexandra Farkas said in the news release. “When neighbors are able to meet and connect with one another and the officers that serve them, we are able to work together to prevent crime.”
To RSVP as a block captain, or for more information about Neighborhood Night Out, contact Farkas at 307-637-6537, or email her at afarkas@cheyennepd.org.