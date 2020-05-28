CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Police Department will kick off this year’s Neighborhood Night Out by hosting a block captains planning meeting at the Cheyenne Public Safety Center, located at 415 W. 18th St., at 5:30 p.m. June 3.
The 11th annual Cheyenne Neighborhood Night Out community event will take place Tuesday, July 7. The block parties are a way to strengthen community relationships and get to know local officers. The CPD assists in organizing the event, but the local parties are all planned by neighborhood “block captains.”
This planning meeting will be informational and include open discussion, planning and an opportunity to share ideas. Whether you’ve hosted a block party in the past or are interested in hosting a party this year, this is your opportunity to get going on the process and plan a great event for your neighborhood.