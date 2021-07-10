CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Police Department’s 12th annual Neighborhood Night Out is this Thursday, July 15, and the block party locations have been announced.
If you don’t have a party near your home, or would like to attend more than one, check out Blue Federal Credit Union World Headquarters for the community-wide Neighborhood Night Out celebration
Neighborhood Night Out is a community-building event designed to bring neighbors, businesses and police together in partnership against crime in Cheyenne. When neighbors are able to meet and connect with one another and the officers that serve them, they are able to work together to prevent crime.
2021 block party locations are as follows:
Open to the public:
- Blue World Headquarters – Blue Federal Credit Union, Comea Shelter, & Cheyenne Police Department, 5-8 p.m.
Neighborhood-specific parties:
- Blue Sage Road, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- Bomar Drive, 6-8:30 p.m.
- Bowie Drive, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne, 5:30-7 p.m.
- Cross Point Fellowship, 5:30-8 p.m.
- Fireside Drive, 5-8 p.m.
- Foxcroft Road, 6-8 p.m.
- Hawthorne Drive, 6-8 p.m.
- Lincoln Park – Destiny Church and HollyFrontier, 6-8 p.m.
- Meadowlark Ridge Estates, 6-8 p.m.
- Newland Avenue Backyard, 6-8 p.m.
- Rio Verde and Flaming Gorg, 5-8 p.m.
- Silvergate Drive, 5-8 p.m.
- Springer Court, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- Sweetgrass Summer Jam, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- The Pointe, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- Valley View Place – Western Hills, 4-9 p.m.