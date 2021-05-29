CHEYENNE – Thursday, July 15, the Cheyenne Police Department will host the 12th annual Neighborhood Night Out, a community-building event designed to bring neighbors, businesses and police together in partnership against crime in Cheyenne.
CPD will kick off this year’s Neighborhood Night Out by hosting a block captain planning meeting at the Cheyenne Public Safety Center, 415 W. 18th St., at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 3. Anyone interested in hosting a block party is encouraged to participate.
This meeting will be informational and feature an open discussion for sharing fun block party planning ideas. Whether you have hosted a block party in the past or are interested in hosting a party this year, this is your opportunity to begin the process and plan a special event for your neighborhood.
Each year, neighborhood “Block Captains” organize specific block parties featuring cookouts, live music and entertainment provided by neighborhood residents with the help of sponsoring Cheyenne businesses, churches and specialty groups.
“Neighborhood Night Out is a great way to get to know others in your community and have fun,” Public Information Officer Alexandra Farkas said in a news release. “When neighbors are able to meet and connect with one another and the officers that serve them, we are able to work together to prevent crime.”
To RSVP as a block captain or for more information about Neighborhood Night Out, contact Farkas at 307-637-6537 or email afarkas@cheyennepd.org.