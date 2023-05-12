Arbor Day tree planting 2020

Cheyenne Urban Forestry arborist and Rooted In Cheyenne board member Jason Hardy, second from left, leads a livestream demonstration of tree planting with the help of Urban Forestry intern Jessica Britten, left, and Urban Forestry arborists Patrick Ellis, second from right, and Jared Mace during the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens’ annual Arbor Day celebration Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. Arbor Day was on April 24, but the day-long celebration was delayed due to COVID-19 concerns.

 Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – Rooted in Cheyenne will conduct a neighborhood tree planting event from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 20.

Rooted in Cheyenne is a nonprofit organization committed to building a more diverse and resilient urban tree canopy that cultivates greener, healthier and more livable neighborhoods. More than 1,000 street trees have been planted through this program since 2017. 

