...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of panhandle Nebraska and southeast Wyoming,
including the following areas, in panhandle Nebraska, Banner
County, Box Butte County, Cheyenne County, Dawes County, Kimball
County, Morrill County, Northern Sioux County, Scotts Bluff County
and Southern Sioux County. In southeast Wyoming, Central Laramie
County, East Laramie County, Goshen County and South Laramie Range
Foothills.
* WHEN...Through late tonight.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded. Extensive street flooding and flooding
of creeks and rivers are possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
Cheyenne Urban Forestry arborist and Rooted In Cheyenne board member Jason Hardy, second from left, leads a livestream demonstration of tree planting with the help of Urban Forestry intern Jessica Britten, left, and Urban Forestry arborists Patrick Ellis, second from right, and Jared Mace during the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens’ annual Arbor Day celebration Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. Arbor Day was on April 24, but the day-long celebration was delayed due to COVID-19 concerns.
CHEYENNE – Rooted in Cheyenne will conduct a neighborhood tree planting event from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 20.
Rooted in Cheyenne is a nonprofit organization committed to building a more diverse and resilient urban tree canopy that cultivates greener, healthier and more livable neighborhoods. More than 1,000 street trees have been planted through this program since 2017.
Many of the trees our forefathers planted are coming down daily, and homeowners are choosing not to replant. In areas that did not benefit from neighborhood-wide tree-planting efforts, trees are scattered and less abundant.
These conditions have led to large gaps in Cheyenne's forest canopy. With the help of volunteers, sponsors and residents, Rooted in Cheyenne is rebuilding the urban canopy.
With the help of 65 volunteers and city staff, 100 trees comprised of 13 different species that thrive in Cheyenne will be planted. The public is invited to joint them at 4300 Converse Ave. on May 20 to spread the word and meet volunteers who make this program possible.