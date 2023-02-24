Nellie Haddad

Nellie Haddad 

 University of Wyoming Andrew Brian Wee

LARAMIE – The first office of its kind at the University of Wyoming – the Office of the Ombuds – is being led and developed by Nellie Haddad, who recently started her new position.

As an independent entity, the Office of the Ombuds provides a first-resort resource for problem-solving and exploring options. Haddad will assist staff, as well as undergraduate, graduate and professional students.

