CHEYENNE – State lawmakers began their eight-day virtual session Wednesday, with many bills up for consideration gaining approval on introductory votes in their respective chambers during initial proceedings.
After having its in-person session postponed until March at the earliest, the Wyoming Legislature reconvened via Zoom to consider a wide variety of bills advanced by committees last week. Although the session is being conducted in a fully virtual format, about 15 state representatives and a dozen state senators came to the Capitol to participate in the proceedings.
Some of the most high-profile proposals that could be considered during the eight-day session, including a bill to increase Wyoming's tobacco tax and another to make legalized gaming permanent in the state, were not heard during the first day of the virtual session. Those bills could receive an initial vote later this week or be delayed until later this spring.
However, one noteworthy piece of legislation – a proposal requiring state regulators to set reimbursement rates for residential solar power while preventing any “subsidization” for those installations – won approval from the state Senate on its first reading by an 18-3 vote.
The proposal, which drew strong opposition from some solar panel owners when a committee advanced it earlier this month, was pitched as a way to eliminate “subsidies” that bill proponents argue solar-generating customers receive under the rate system currently set in state law. However, several critics of the bill have argued such subsidies don’t exist or are too small to be substantial.
During debate Wednesday evening, members of the Senate went back and forth on the proposal. Sen. Wendy Schuler, R-Evanston, who opposed similar measures in recent years, said she was now supportive of the bill, arguing it was better for the Public Service Commission to determine appropriate rates and noting that current solar panel owners would be grandfathered into the existing payment structure.
Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, said the bill’s grandfathering component was “a protective measure” that made it easier for her to vote in favor of the legislation, and she was hopeful the bill would encourage fairness for both solar-generating customers and average ratepayers.
“Even though there's a lot of heartache from the stakeholders across this great state concerning this issue, I do think it's the right result for all of us, including them, and the (Public Service Commission) is the proper agency to do that,” Nethercott said.
Other lawmakers wondered whether the bill, as written, truly achieves fairness for all of the involved stakeholders. Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, argued the legislation puts net metering customers “at a disadvantaged position relative to industry.”
“We want to favor individual ability to make their own choices. It seems that whatever directive we're giving to the (Public Service Commission) should simultaneously do both – don't punish our subscribers that aren't doing net metering, but don't disadvantage, relative to industry, our folks that are doing net metering,” said Rothfuss, who opposed the bill. “To me, it just seems like we're trying to make sure that we're not requiring the ratepayers to pay more due to the net metering folks, but we're not holding industry effectively accountable, based on the directives for their share.”
Nethercott responded that she had an amendment that could be brought forward on the bill’s second reading to address some of the concerns raised by Rothfuss.
The vast majority of the Senate felt the bill should move forward, approving it by an 18-3 vote. If the legislation wins approval twice more from the Senate, the public could again provide comment on the proposal during a House committee meeting next week.
The Legislature will continue its session Thursday morning with further consideration of bills up for an introductory vote. Some legislation initially approved by the House and Senate could also receive a second vote later Thursday.