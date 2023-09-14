Sam Mihara_‘Never again to anyone at all’.jpg

Sam Mihara speaks to Buffalo High School students on Tuesday. Mihara recounted his time living in the Heart Mountain Japanese Internment Camp. He opened his talk with a quote from President George W. Bush: “A great nation does not hide its history.” Mihara said he hopes to shed some light on the history of the U.S.’s treatment of Japanese people.

 Ethan Weston/Buffalo Bulletin

For years, Sam Mihara has gotten the same question.

“Are you bitter?”

