CHEYENNE – A 104-unit multi-family garden-style apartment complex is coming here, and still more units may follow.
On Thursday of last week, Summit Capital Management LLC said it completed bank financing on what a news release called an “upscale, market rate” Class A apartment complex in the Saddle Ridge neighborhood. SCM’s project will have three-story buildings, with one- and two-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 710 square feet to 1,204 square feet.
“The $27 million project will help solve the ever-increasing demand for housing in the city of Cheyenne and the surrounding area,” according to the news release that was distributed via an email from the city.
“This is SCM’s first development in Cheyenne,” said Andrew Cronin and Karl Nembach, managing partners of the firm that was launched in 2021, in the written announcement. “Cheyenne is poised to continue to grow significantly over the next decade. Demand for Class A multifamily is strong, and very much needed.”
In the same announcement, Mayor Patrick Collins said that “it has been my hope to find a solution to our housing shortage and Summit Capital Management has answered our prayers.”
“Construction is already underway with anticipated delivery starting August/September of 2023,” per the release. It said First Interstate Bank provided financing.
The Saddle Ridge Apartments will be located at 6838 Countryside Ave., Nembach wrote in an email to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.
Saddle Ridge Apartments Phase 2 is “also in the works for next year,” the announcement attributed Cronin and Nembach as saying. They said this next phase will have an additional 116 multiple-dwelling units.