CHEYENNE – A 104-unit multi-family garden-style apartment complex is coming here, and still more units may follow.

On Thursday of last week, Summit Capital Management LLC said it completed bank financing on what a news release called an “upscale, market rate” Class A apartment complex in the Saddle Ridge neighborhood. SCM’s project will have three-story buildings, with one- and two-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 710 square feet to 1,204 square feet.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus