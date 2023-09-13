Cheyenne Creativity Center Operations and Public Art Coordinator Desiree Brothe, left, and Emerging Artist Coordinator Tatiana Thompson review submitted artworks in preparation for an exhibit in March. Brothe recently spoke to teens through Wyoming Families First’s COLOR the Future project.
CHEYENNE — The award of a competitive $67,000 federal grant has kickstarted a new arts-based rehabilitation program for youth at a Cheyenne residential treatment center.
Wyoming Families First, a local nonprofit that works with behavioral health programs for youth, was one of three grantees (out of over 100 applicants) to be awarded the grant by the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention. A total of $200,000 was awarded by the OJJDP to three applicants to “support high-quality arts programs for justice-involved youth.”
WFF project director Kelsey Giroux, whose background is both in the arts and behavioral development, said the art program was a great platform to give kids a creative mental health outlet, as well as build necessary life skills that would serve them through adulthood.
“For me, it’s super exciting to bring a lot of art mediums to youth that might not necessarily get to experience that,” Giroux said. “I’m hoping that it builds strong relationships and allows them to build that sense of self-confidence.”
The mission of WFF’s COLOR the Future project, which stands for Creating art, Optimal health, and Leadership skills Oriented for Resilience, is to support youth who were or are currently involved in the juvenile justice system in Laramie County. By engaging in artwork and learning about art as a professional career, WFF simultaneously builds skills centered around the Creative Youth Development framework “to reduce delinquency, recidivism and other high-risk behaviors.”
“In the long term, we’re hoping that repeat offenses will go down,” Giroux said.
Youth at Rite of Passage Meadowlark Academy, a Cheyenne residential treatment center for boys ages 12 through 18, now have the opportunity to engage in WFF’s COLOR the Future project. Giroux said the idea was that “art in and of itself” would build skills in leadership, self-confidence and a sense of belonging.
Youths at Meadowlark Academy have engaged in mural and canvas painting, showcased their work during Family Art Night and listened to guest speakers discuss art as a professional career.
One of the guest speakers was Arts Cheyenne assistant director Desiree Brothe, who said she recently came full circle in making art her professional career. When she spoke to the Meadowlark Academy youth, Brothe emphasized the importance of finding a good support system, setting a goal and never giving up.
”These kids just deal with so many hard things that none of us ever even understand,” Brothe said. “You always feel kind of funny going into a classroom to make sure you’re going to give them a message that is going to resonate with them. The best you can do is tell your own individual story.”
Building art as a professional career involves nec essary skills found useful in almost all professional areas, Brothe said. To turn a passion of becoming a professional artist into a reality, the creative career path calls for skills in time management, resourcing, portfolio building and networking.
“One of the things I do with every artist I work with, regardless of age, is goal setting,” Brothe said. “If you don’t set goals and determine what it is you want, then they’re still just dreams.”
