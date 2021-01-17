CHEYENNE – Two bills that would require a defendant facing animal cruelty charges to pay reasonable costs for the animal’s impoundment have been introduced by a Wyoming legislative committee.
The issue has been on the Cheyenne Animal Shelter’s radar for years, with the nonprofit having to foot the bill for numerous animals while their owners’ cases make their way through the courts.
In both bills, the bond amount would be determined by the circuit court in the county in which the animal was impounded, providing reasonable funds to care for the animal for at least 90 days. Costs would include, but aren’t limited to, transportation, board, nutritional care, veterinary care and diagnostic testing. After the bond expires, the owner must post a new bond to retain ownership of the animal.
The bond amount could also include the amount the court decides would cover the disposition of the animal. In other words, if an owner cannot or does not want to pay for the cost of care, the animal is turned over to the shelter, and the shelter can then adopt out the animal, try to rehabilitate it or euthanize it, though the owner would still be responsible for the cost of any of these outcomes.
“We would probably go to court and say, this ... is what we have determined is going to be the cost of care for these animals until the defendant’s court date. We would like to ask that bond either be paid now, upfront, until his court date or require him to forfeit the animals to us so that we can adopt them out, rather than warehousing ... these animals for months on end,” Cheyenne Animal Shelter CEO Sue Castaneda said.
While an animal’s owner is technically already responsible for the cost of its care during impoundment, Castaneda said the shelter doesn’t currently have a way to charge an owner until a judge orders restitution, placing an additional burden on the shelter.
The bills, Senate File 24 and SF 25, both sponsored by the Joint Agriculture, State and Public Lands and Water Resources Committee, offer slightly different approaches to deal with the issue. SF 24 takes from previous bonding statutes in the state that currently only apply to livestock, while SF 25 is modeled after an Idaho bonding law and provides for a hearing on forfeiture of an animal, said Ryan Frost, an associate legislative information officer.
Joint Agriculture Committee co-chair Sen. Brian Boner, R-Douglas, said the committee was planning to push for SF 25 because it provides for a hearing to determine ownership of an animal before forfeiture is ordered. A prosecutor would also have the burden of establishing that the animal had been abused.
“What we found in other instances, in other parts of the state, were actually (that) somebody’s animals were taken from them without due process,” Boner said. “And so, by allowing folks to get in front of a judge to determine ownership of the animal, we keep everybody’s due-process rights intact, but we also ensure that we don’t place an undue burden on local animal shelters.”
A third, related bill, SF 26, would reorganize and clarify some of the state’s animal cruelty statutes, Boner said, calling it “fairly noncontroversial.”
The committee may have a chance to bring up the bills at a meeting of the Senate Agriculture Committee at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, but if not, they will be heard sometime in February, Boner said.
Castaneda has been a vocal supporter of bond and forfeiture legislation that would provide financial help for the shelter while it is caring for an impounded animal. She said she plans to testify when the bills are heard by the committee.
The animal shelter is classified as a nonprofit, but provides animal control and animal sheltering services to Cheyenne and Laramie County based on a contract. It is the only animal shelter in Wyoming to have this kind of arrangement, Castaneda said.
In recent years, a few animal cruelty cases have ended up being “a huge financial strain on the shelter,” Castaneda said.
The most recent example is of Karma and Kru, two dogs found emaciated by animal control officers last October in Cheyenne. The owner was charged with two felony counts of animal cruelty, and the case is currently making its way through Laramie County District Court. But a trial is not scheduled until April 12, and the total cost of their care currently stands at $4,215 for each dog, Castaneda said.
In 2017, 21 Springer spaniels were seized from a car and cared for by the shelter for more than four months, costing the nonprofit around $140,000 total.
Last year, two hounds and several of their puppies were rescued from the back of a hot truck, and the shelter cared for all of them while the case against the owner wound its way through the courts, taking up an entire adoption floor and forcing the puppies to grow up in the shelter.
In these cases, the community often steps up to help pay for the cost of caring for abused animals. But it shouldn’t have to be that way, Castaneda said.
“It’s not fair for donors to be covering the cost of what should be covered by either government or the private owner, mainly,” she said.
Under SF 25, the court would require the charging animal control officer to attend a hearing and provide the cost of care up to that date. At that point, the owner would be able to say they would pay for the cost of care to retain ownership or forfeit the animal to the shelter.
The final court determination may not end up covering the entire cost to take care of an animal, but it’s something, Castaneda said. She added that the shelter has received reimbursement from the Wyoming Attorney General’s Cruelty to Household Pet Animals Protection Account in the past, though the fund only provides money after the fact.
“You’re just jumping through hoops all the time to get your money that you’ve already spent, or lost,” she said.
Previous bills that were introduced likely came from a good place, Boner said, “but may have not been coordinated with folks who work in production agriculture. And so there’s concerns that some of those provisions could be misapplied from folks who don’t understand standard agricultural practices.”
Castaneda said she believed the bill would pass, if heard by legislators.
For his part, Boner said he hoped SF 25 would pass, saying it had been “well-vetted” by both the Sheridan County attorney and a public defender.
“I know that those who practice law for a living will hopefully have some input to make the bill better, but I hope that everybody understands and recognizes the need for this legislation and we can get it all the way through the process,” he said.