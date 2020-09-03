CHEYENNE – New businesses bring so much to the community – diverse dining options, one-of-a-kind items for the home and experiences that create memories that last a lifetime.
A number of new operations have opened up shop in Cheyenne recently, ready to provide residents with more options, items and dishes to enjoy.
Durbar Nepalese and Indian Bistro, 3515 E. Lincolnway
Entering Durbar Nepalese and Indian Bistro transports you to a different world. The smells of ginger, roasted garlic and house spices greet customers as soon as they walk in the door, and the brightly colored walls and traditional decor pay homage to the origin of their recipes.
Serving up traditional food from India and Nepal, Durbar has been rapidly expanding along the Front Range. They got their start in Winter Park, Colorado, before expanding to Lakewood, Loveland, Broomfield, and finally, Cheyenne, where Bir Raut is serving as the restaurant’s manager.
“Durbar means the King’s Palace, so when you’re going to go to the Durbar, we’re going to serve food for a king,” Raut said.
Raut’s restaurant, run by friends and family, offers dishes like tandoori chicken, tikka masala, coconut curry and a large variety of naan. Each dish is freshly made with a single pan cook, and they invested more than $100,000 in top-of-the-line kitchen equipment.
Even though their portion sizes are hefty, Raut said, “Whoever comes in is going to finish the whole dish,” adding that their online reviews are proof of the food’s quality and taste.
While some customers are lovers of all things Indian food, Raut said about half of their customers are new to the cuisine. For those trying Durbar for the first time, Raut suggested the korma or masala dishes.
He also emphasized the health precautions they’ve implemented for COVID-19. Having just opened in July, Raut said Durbar Nepalese and Indian Bistro could use some support from the community.
“We are like a child of the city; people need to help us to grow up. We could use more support, more love because this is kind of a hard situation,” Raut said.
Emma’s Old Time Photos, 1602 Capitol Ave.
Cheyenne has a rich history, and it’s one the Martin family knows well. Val Martin has driven the historic tour trolly for 28 summers, learning the ropes from her father many years ago.
When thinking about how to share that history with residents and visitors alike, Val’s daughter, Morgan, pitched the idea of starting an old-time photo studio in town. They began with a mobile operation, working out of the Atlas Theater and the Depot, but they moved into the Hynds Building this summer to open their first permanent location.
“The Hynds Building has some pretty interesting history on its own, and with some changes that we’re getting ready to make, we hope to bring in a lot more of that history,” Val said.
Customers who enter the new location will witness a scene right out of the 1880s. Val said their portrait setups mirror the history of whichever location they’re working out of, so they drew inspiration from the Capitol Saloon, which was opened by Harry Hynds just a block away more than 100 years ago.
Whether customers want to play a saloon girl, a gambler or a cowboy, the Martin family can make that happen. Running an experience-based operation, Val said they work hard to cover all their bases, giving customers a history of the outfits and time period, and options for how they want their shoot.
“They have as much input into their photos as possible because it’s their adventure,” Val said.
Emma’s Old Time Photos has served customers from all across the country, from Colorado to North Carolina. One family even worked a photo shoot into a home-schooling history lesson. According to Val, the experience they provide creates more long-lasting memories than grabbing a T-shirt in a gift shop.
“I call it ‘the souvenir you had to be there for,’” she said.
Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave.
Ryan Clement spent some time living in Cheyenne as a child, and the Magic City of the Plains has been calling him back ever since. When the COVID-19 pandemic brought life to a halt in Colorado, where he and his wife, Ann, lived, they confirmed it was the perfect time to make their move.
“I wanted to come back here and wanted to create something special, especially in the downtown,” Ryan said.
Combining Ann’s love of craft cocktails and Ryan’s extensive athletic background, the duo opened Dillinger’s, a high-end bar and liquor store, in the heart of the city.
“It’s kind of an homage, a Hall of Fame for Wyoming athletes, whether it was bull riding or Olympic sports or football,” Ryan said, calling the space a “high-end sports bar.”
The name comes from Dillinger No. 81, a two-time Professional Bull Riders world champion bull that died in 2004. While the plan is to make their location an entertainment hub, the Clements had to adjust their operations temporarily for COVID-19.
They took full advantage of the Cheyenne City Council’s temporary allowance of liquor delivery, bringing luxury, craft cocktail kits directly to residents’ front doors. From Blackberry Whiskey Lemonade to Raspberry Moscow Mules, Dillinger’s offers a fresh variety, with Ann whipping up new specialty cocktails each week.
When the COVID-19 situation calms down, they plan on taking full advantage of their event space for galas and live music.
“We started doing a lot of deliveries, then we focused on getting the concept of the cocktail bar and sports bar open for special events until we can get over the hump of this national pandemic and fully open,” Ryan said, adding that they plan on holding a grand opening in coming weeks.
After making the move from Colorado, Ryan said the response to Dillinger’s opening reaffirmed why they wanted to move back to Cheyenne.
“Once we made the commitment and we got here, we’ve been welcomed by the community so much, especially the other businesses downtown. It’s been really great,” Ryan said.
McMahon House, 408 W. 17th St.
When it comes to restoring furniture, Dani and Jason McMahon have the skills of HGTV professionals. Whether it’s a worn-down dresser from the 1920s or a vintage diner table, Dani said, “We’ll buy the stuff that nobody wants and then turn it into something that they do.”
Having always been passionate about antiques, the pair decided to take the leap of faith and open up McMahon House, a hub for all things furniture and interior design.
They had a hard time finding a space within their budget, but when their current building opened up, Dani said, “It was out of the blue, like it was meant to be.”
Having opened in June, the pair has filled their shop with unique items for the home, giving an array of stunning pieces a second life. They find furniture to restore from places across the country, picking up pieces from as close as Nebraska to as far away as Louisiana.
If residents have their own antique pieces that they’d like restored, the McMahons are also willing to take on the challenge. If a customer is looking for a specific piece, like a coffee table or bookshelf, Dani said they’ll work with the customer to create something they’ll love.
Those who visit the shop will find a “farmhouse, shabby chic” collection, with vintage signs, wooden birdhouses, antique desks and farmhouse dressers.
With so many incredible pieces, Dani said, “It’s so hard to not take everything home.”