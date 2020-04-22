CHEYENNE – Several weeks ago, upon learning that domestic shipments of items for her new boutique store had been delayed, Tiffany Flournoy realized her store’s opening likely wouldn’t be going according to plan.
“Even though I had partial inventory and could technically open up (with online orders and local delivery), it just didn’t feel right,” Flournoy said. “I wanted to honor those people that were really struggling with the decision of having to close.”
Her new shop, the Little Moon Boutique, was originally slated to open in downtown Cheyenne in early April. But as the coronavirus moved through the United States, delaying shipments and temporarily closing many shops, Wyomingites like Flournoy have been forced to hit pause on their plans for new businesses.
Flournoy’s new store will honor the memory of Flournoy’s middle daughter, Payton, who was killed last year in a car accident. The idea for the store came to Flournoy repeatedly in a dream, and she quickly acted to prepare for an April opening.
Her new store wouldn’t have been possible without the support of the community after her daughter’s passing, Flournoy said.
“There’s something about a small town – when things get tough, people get tougher,” she said. “Especially now, more than ever, businesses need that, and I certainly needed that support system, as well.”
With statewide public health orders in effect until at least April 30, Flournoy acknowledged the uncertainty moving into next month for her new boutique, which will offer unique jewelry, clothing, candles and other items.
“My hope is definitely May 1 – what a great day to open everything up on May Day – but the reality is I know that may not happen,” Flournoy said.
If the closure orders extend into May, Flournoy said she would like to offer personalized shopping experiences in the meantime that allow people to order items for delivery.
Flournoy has not been the only local business owner left in wait-and-see mode. Black Tooth Brewing Company, for example, was aiming to open a new brewery in Cheyenne in mid-March, but those plans were derailed by the pandemic.
Haylee Chenchar, marketing director of Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority, had also signed on to be a bartender for the new brewery. She said the interior of the brewery, which includes a 10-barrel microbrewery, a tap room and an area for live music, is ready for business.
“The very second that we get the OK from the state and from our health workers, we will be rescheduling our soft opening and grand opening … while keeping with social distancing and all the new norms in mind to keep the public safe,” Chenchar said.
From her work with the DDA, Chenchar was aware of a few other new businesses hoping to open post-pandemic. Additionally, the closures, while painful for employers and employees alike, have provided some opportunities for store owners to tackle tasks they couldn’t do while open.
“If you want to be a glass half full kind of person, (business owners) have been really working on revamping and renovations,” Chenchar said. “I have to applaud both our new and old businesses for using this time wisely to further their endeavors.”
More guidance from state and local officials on any potential reopenings – or new openings, in these cases – should come in the next few days. Despite the delay, owners like Flournoy are excited to see their dreams become reality.
“One of the things that we’ve embraced since my daughter passed on, she had this ability to shine like the moon, even during the darkest times,” Flournoy said. “There’s always an opportunity to shine and focus on the good and move forward.”