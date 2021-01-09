CHEYENNE – January is often a time of year when people decide to change things up or strike out in a new direction.
Three lifestyle businesses have sprung up or expanded in Cheyenne recently, offering new selections of everything from unique clothing and accessories to protein-filled coffee and doughnuts.
Instant Attraction Women’s Boutique, 111 W. 17th St.
Born in Manhattan and a former trader on Wall Street, Sabrina Reichert and her husband, Philip, opened Instant Attraction Women’s Boutique in mid-December. The shop stocks what Reichert calls “New York-style fashion.”
“What we take that to mean is things you could wear on the streets of New York,” she said. “So we have a lot of original brands that actually can’t be found for miles, sometimes not even in Denver.”
The Reicherts moved to Cheyenne so they would be closer to skiing opportunities, taking weekend trips to resorts when they aren’t working. Philip Reichert is a co-owner, but Sabrina said she does most of the buying and product work for the store.
“I decided that it’s just so much more fun to be in fashion,” Sabrina Reichert said. “I love clothing and shopping, so I wanted to be able to create that experience for other people with all my brand knowledge just from living in the city for 22-plus years.”
Sabrina Reichert said starting a small business in a new town isn’t as difficult as people might imagine, and stocking the store was even easier: she just thought about the brands she’d seen on Madison Avenue and knew were popular.
Some of the brands featured at the boutique include Penelope Chilvers, an English brand worn by Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge; jewelry from The Clay Pot in New York; Pinch Provisions’ handbag kits and ClarityRx’s natural cosmetics.
“That’s actually part of my ongoing work, just sourcing these new and interesting brands and being on the cutting edge relative to a lot of the competition out here,” Reichert said.
Bison Nutrition and Energy, 459 Vandehei Ave., Suite 80
Bison Nutrition and Energy part-owner Jeremy Johnston wants to provide a healthy, delicious alternative to fast food in Cheyenne. The shop, opening today, features health-conscious beverages and snacks, like protein-packed shakes, doughnuts and coffee, plus smoothie bowls, teas and other treats – all made with Herbalife Nutrition products.
“My wife and I are both very active,” Johnston said. “She’s a ‘super athlete,’ I call her. She’s ran the Boston Marathon, and the list goes on and on. We’ve traveled the whole country for marathon races and stuff. (She’s) always looking for that next, you know, ‘how do I stay healthy’ type thing, so this was right up our alley.”
The couple’s daughter is Type 1 diabetic, so Johnston and his wife, Rachel, are familiar with how nutritious foods can positively impact people, he said.
The business is “very community driven,” Johnston said, with regular efforts to support first responders and boost other area businesses. They also try to engage and encourage customers with monthly workout and nutrition challenges.
Johnston first helped open a Laramie location in September, and later decided to expand eastward. The busy couple also own two construction companies and don’t plan to give up either, he said – though the shop’s Cheyenne location will be run by their son, Harley.
“When you’re in the shop, everything’s fun – it’s a fun atmosphere, it’s inviting, you’re helping people, people love to come in, and it’s just joyous every day,” Johnston said.
307 Roots Boutique, 1819 Carey Ave.
When the coronavirus pandemic forced Holly Wendling to close her salon in Wheatland for a few months last year, she had to get creative. To make sure her business survived, she leaned on the salon’s boutique, which was originally a side project.
With the boutique side of the business going strong, Wendling’s daughter, who lives in Cheyenne, suggested she open a shop in the capital city.
With that, 307 Roots Boutique was born, opening for business on Black Friday in late November. The shop features a “blend of trendy and outdoorsy chic” mainly for women, but its men’s selection is steadily growing. It also stocks plenty of Wyoming merchandise and custom handmade leather products.
“So far, Cheyenne’s been really good to us,” Wendling said. “We had a really good December, and our plan is to be here for a while.”
The name “307 Roots” came from Wendling being a Wyoming native – having “roots” in the state – and from the the business’ origin in a hair salon.
A hairstylist for more than 30 years, Wendling now splits her time between the standalone boutique in Cheyenne and the Wheatland salon. It’s a family business with family roots, too: Wendling’s mother started a tanning salon in 1984, and they added hairstyling to the business after Wendling graduated from cosmetology school.
Now, Wendling and her daughters manage the two locations, and are even thinking of opening a third at some point. But they plan to stay grounded.
“We’re keeping it a family business,” Wendling said. “It’s family, so it’s just nice. It’s all family operated.”