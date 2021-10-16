CHEYENNE – Britney Tennant, new CEO of the Cheyenne Animal Shelter, recently earned her Certified Animal Welfare Administrator certification through The Association for Animal Welfare Advancement, an independent agency whose mission is to help develop strong leaders and promote standards of practice in the animal welfare profession.
Tennant is now not only one of several hundred individuals to hold this designation, but also the first to receive such certification in Wyoming.
The Association for Animal Welfare Advancement administers the Certified Animal Welfare Administrator (CAWA) program, which distinguishes top-level executives and managers working in both nonprofit and municipal animal welfare agencies. In addition to meeting strict eligibility requirements for leadership and management in the animal welfare field, Tennant needed to pass a rigorous exam to earn her CAWA designation.
The CAWA exam covers best practices in animal welfare, with questions reviewing leadership, human resources, finance, fundraising, marketing, administration, and animal care. Obtaining her CAWA status validates Tennant's work in the animal welfare field and illustrates her competency to contribute to broader animal welfare conversations as they pertain to her community and across the country.
Tennant is a Cheyenne native and graduate of the University of Wyoming with a Bachelor of Science degree in Animal and Veterinary Sciences and a Master's in Nonprofit Management. She has worked and volunteered in animal welfare for more than 20 years, most recently as the founder and executive director of Black Dog Animal Rescue, Wyoming's largest private companion animal welfare organization.