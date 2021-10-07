CHEYENNE – A new case management system is now in use in the Laramie County District Court, Wyoming Supreme Court Chief Justice Kate M. Fox said in a Wednesday news release.
Laramie County is the second of the state's 23 district courts to go live on the new system, and is one of three pilot courts. The case management system, called FullCourt Enterprise, essentially serves as an electronic filing cabinet for the clerks of court by providing long-term electronic storage of documents and data. This system is foundational to implementing the much-anticipated eFiling system.
The Supreme Court plans to pilot the district court eFiling system in the summer of 2022.
Rollout of the case management system was completed in the Wyoming circuit courts in November 2020. The implementation of the new system in the circuit courts was overseen by Heather Kenworthy, the Supreme Court’s chief application officer. Kenworthy will also oversee the system rollout in the state's district courts and commented that “lessons learned during the circuit court rollout can be applied to help facilitate a smooth transition to the system in the district courts.”
Over the past three years, the Supreme Court’s application team has worked alongside a small committee of district court clerks to configure and customize the vendor’s system to work within Wyoming’s statutory framework.