CHEYENNE – Starting Monday, Dec. 7, the new Cheyenne National Cemetery will begin scheduling burials in the columbarium wall (niches), memorial plaque placement, in-ground cremation placement and casketed burials.
Phase one of construction on the project is complete, and consists of a committal shelter for brief services and roughly 1,600 gravesites.
Veterans and dependents eligible for burial also have the option to be memorialized on the memorial plaque wall after ashes are scattered, remains are donated to science or buried at sea, or if the remains are unrecoverable by government efforts.
Cheyenne National Cemetery is open for visitation from sunrise to sunset.
To schedule a burial, fax all discharge documentation to the National Cemetery Scheduling Office at 1-866-900-6417 and follow-up with a phone call to 1-800-535-1117.
For more information, contact Greg Smith, cemetery manager, at 307-778-7316.