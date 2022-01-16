CHEYENNE – Stage lighting sets the mood for a show, portrays emotion and engages the crowd.
“Lighting is the backbone for theatrics,” said Andrew Hays, technical director for the Cheyenne Civic Center. “It adds the intensity, or lack of intensity, to any kind of performance.”
The Civic Center is in a privileged place as a performing arts center, Hays said, in that it provides lighting for everything from the Congressional Youth Awards and the governor’s inauguration to rock concerts. When it comes to awards and inaugurations, the lighting should be clean, so cameras can pick up everything. During a rock concert, lighting is usually flashy, with a lot of moving parts.
All require nuance, Hays said.
The Civic Center’s older lighting console was having issues keeping up with the industry, even before its power supply began to fail last fall. In late November, the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund awarded a $25,259 matching funds grant to the Cheyenne Civic Center Foundation for lighting console upgrades.
“This is one of the things the Cultural Trust Fund does that most people don’t do, which is why we do it,” said Renée Bovée, program coordinator at Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund.
A lighting console, which is the electronic board that controls all the lighting instruments, is no small item, she said.
“When we say we are giving $25,259 for the lighting console, they are also putting in $25,259. This is a $51,000 console. It is a big thing,” Bovée said.
The lighting world has changed significantly in the last decade, when the last lighting console at the Civic Center was purchased, Hays said. The theater world is now home to LED and intelligent fixtures with dynamic uses, where one fixture can do many things for a single production.
“What we had was a console that was created at the early phase of this lighting development, and, since then, lighting technology has taken off,” Hays said. “Imaginations have run wild, and we realized this was a golden opportunity to take Cheyenne, the Civic Center and the performances therein to the next level.”
The Civic Center is also the home of the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra, and the building was built in the early 1980s, Bovée said. It seats about 1,000 people. The Foundation is the private arm of the organization, raising money for the Civic Center. Hays said the Civic Center has the new console on site and received training manifests last week. Staff will be working to learn the new technology so it can be fully implemented by the end of the month.
“We are all so thankful to the Fund,” Hays said. “They made it so that so many things can happen. … When we have these opportunities to bring the arts to the community, it is so helpful to know that we have other people that are on our side and want to help us do that.”
The Cultural Trust Fund has pre-set grant deadlines and can’t necessarily fill the gaps in an emergency, but the Civic Center knew its aging system was going out. The Foundation applied for the grant last fall, and the system officially died over the holidays, Bovée said. The Trust Fund looks at all types of projects for its funding, from historical preservation to arts and culture to performances.
“We have done the flashy things, the concert or fair or festival. Those are good, but sometimes, we are the resource where people go for not necessarily the sexy things, but the things that keep the resources available,” Bovée said.
For example, the Fund also granted $910.25 in Crook County to the Hulett Museum and Art Gallery Foundation for the creation of a permanent storage area for historic items.
“Their grant funding is for shelving and boxes. This is something they need to take care of the artifacts they are given,” Bovée said. “They are just trying to find a place, a corner of the museum, to turn into a more secure storage area. It is a small grant, but what it does is it preserves that little piece of history that Hulett is the caretaker of.”
The Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund grant deadlines are April 1 for projects, events and activities that begin after July 1, and Oct. 1 for projects starting after Jan. 1.