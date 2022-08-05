LARAMIE – While there are no confirmed cases of monkeypox in Wyoming, the virus is spreading elsewhere across the United States. At the same time, the BA.5 subvariant of COVID-19 is now the most dominant in the state.

In the third year of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, monkeypox now also is raising concern for health officials across the country.

