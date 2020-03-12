CHEYENNE – Laramie County Community College’s School of Outreach & Workforce Development will offer a class exploring culinary arts and careers in the culinary world.
This four-week class runs from March 30 to April 22. Sessions run from 9:30-11:30 a.m. every Monday and Wednesday.
Featuring several Wyoming industry experts, these sessions provide insight into the world of hospitality fields, especially food and beverage service, according to a news release from the college. Certifications available include TIPS, Serve Safe and Customer Service Gold.
All participants will receive a set of culinary knives and have the chance to interview with industry employers.
To register or learn more about this class, contact the LCCC School of Outreach & Workforce Development at 307-772-7351. Funding for this class may be available to qualified students through the Wyoming Works grant program.