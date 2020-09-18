CHEYENNE – Sometimes, the process of arresting people in downtown Cheyenne who lack stable housing can feel a bit like a revolving door to police officers.
“They get out of jail, they don’t really get the resources they need, and now we’re taking them to jail the next week and the next week,” Cheyenne Police Department Capt. Nathan Buseck said Thursday night. “That revolving door just continues.”
But with a new diversion program unveiled by Buseck and several stakeholders at the Cheyenne Public Safety Center on Thursday, there will be another way for some Laramie County residents to exit the cycle of recidivism.
The Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion, or LEAD, program allows police officers to refer those with behavioral health or substance abuse issues to a case manager, instead of arresting them for misdemeanor, nonviolent offenses.
With its launch Thursday, Cheyenne becomes the first city in Wyoming to have the LEAD program, which has already been stood up in more than 30 cities across the country. Brendan Cox, LEAD’s director of policing strategies and the former police chief of Albany, New York, has been in town for the last week to help finalize the local program.
“What we’ve come to recognize is arrests plus prosecution doesn’t always mean public safety,” Cox said during the discussion Thursday. “LEAD is using a public health approach for public safety.”
Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, Peak Wellness Center and HealthWorks are all participants in the collaborative, voluntary program. For now, it will be run through a single case manager, Hailey Hayden.
After having to postpone the launch of LEAD due to COVID-19, the team began the program with a handful of officers in June, Hayden said, and there have already been 15 referrals since then.
“A lot of the officers are ready to do this,” Hayden said Thursday. “It makes me excited for the future to see where we can bring this program and hopefully expand it.”
The program, which was funded through a federal grant to CRMC, could also soon add a second case manager. LEAD project manager Kendra Franco said another grant application is in the works that would add the additional manager, plus $60,000 for housing for LEAD participants.
“For now, the only housing we can offer is motel rooms and things that are not completely permanent, so we do need that community support to find housing for these individuals,” Franco said.
The program was also cheered by Laramie County Commissioner Gunnar Malm and Cheyenne City Councilman Pete Laybourn, both of whom were in attendance for the community discussion.
Buseck, meanwhile, reiterated LEAD was far from “a silver bullet” to solving crime, but he was optimistic about its potential.
“We are looking at this as a way to move some of these folks and get them on the right track, so they’re no longer in that revolving door.”