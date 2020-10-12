WHEATLAND – In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the completion of the Laramie-Walcott section of Interstate 80, the Wyoming State Historical Society has published a special anniversary edition of the book "Snow Chi Minh Trail: The History of Interstate 80 between Laramie and Walcott Junction."
Written by John Waggener, an archivist at the University of Wyoming’s American Heritage Center, this special golden anniversary expanded edition includes many updates, new interviews, additional important historical information, additional maps and photographs made available to the author after the release of the previous edition of the book in February 2018.
Copies of the book are available at select bookstores across the state, or you can contact the Wyoming State Historical Society. Email linda@wyshs.org to request copies. The author can be contacted via email at waggener@uwyo.edu.