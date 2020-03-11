CHEYENNE – Wyoming voters will now have new election equipment in all 23 counties for the upcoming 2020 election, according to a news release from the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office.
The final contract was awarded to Election Systems & Software for the election equipment. A working group established by the office chose the software company after a competitive bidding process.
“Wyoming’s elections are held with integrity from beginning to end, and Election Day 2020 will be no different,” Wyoming Secretary of State Edward Buchanan said in the release. “After a diligent and thorough evaluation process, made possible thanks to an appropriation from the Legislature in 2019, Wyoming has signed a contract, formed a new partnership and purchased the most secure and up-to-date voting equipment on the market.”
The new equipment works by combining the security of a paper ballot and the speed of advanced electronic scanning systems. Votes cast are recorded on the election scanner, and the paper ballots are also saved for verification and auditing.