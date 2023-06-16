Treasurer Meier

Treasurer Curt Meier listens to Deputy Director Dawn Williams speak during a Finance Committee hearing May 18, 2022 in the state Capitol. 

 Wyoming Tribune Eagle/file

CHEYENNE – As state executives weigh the possibility of a new Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) investing policy, lawmakers were educated Friday on its possible impacts and why there has been a call for change.

The Wyoming Legislature doesn’t have a hand in deciding whether the policy will be implemented, but members of the Select Committee on Capital Financing and Investments wanted a better understanding before the State Loan and Investment Board votes on it in the coming months.

Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus