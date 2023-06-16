CHEYENNE – As state executives weigh the possibility of a new Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) investing policy, lawmakers were educated Friday on its possible impacts and why there has been a call for change.
The Wyoming Legislature doesn’t have a hand in deciding whether the policy will be implemented, but members of the Select Committee on Capital Financing and Investments wanted a better understanding before the State Loan and Investment Board votes on it in the coming months.
Comprised of the state's top five elected officials, the State Loan and Investment Board is expected to finalize the language for the policy and take action at its next meeting in August. This will direct the State Treasurer's Office on how fiduciaries evaluate managers, vendors, asset allocations and investment potential “in order to obtain the highest risk-adjusted total rate of return while adhering to applicable rules of law.”
Other policy revisions have been made ranging from the votes of proxies to the workers’ compensation fund, but the focus Friday was on the specific ESG policy. It is a topic that has taken up extensive time across all branches of Wyoming government in the past year, including the most recent legislative session, where multiple failed bills attempted to ban or prevent ESG influence in the state’s investing strategy or contracts.
Although there are many different interpretations of the definition of ESG, the simplest term used by Investopedia is “a framework used to assess an organization’s business practices and performance on various sustainability and ethics issues.” The criteria for whether investments are made could be energy consumption and efficiency, carbon footprint, support for human rights and labor standards, or rules on corruption, bribery, conflicts of interest and political donations.
State Treasurer Curt Meier wants fiduciary decisions to be based only on pecuniary factors, meaning his office “has prudently determined and expects it to have a positive effect on the risk-adjusted return of our investments, based on appropriate investment horizon consistent with our funds’ objectives and investment policies, while adhering to compliance, regulatory and regulatory guidance.”
“Pecuniary” is seen as strictly relating to money or “solely for financial reasons,” and doesn’t include the “furtherance of social, political or ideological interests.”
“Non-pecuniary factors do not provide confidence in increased returns or lower risk; conversely, they may be cause for alarm and concern,” according to Meier’s statement on ESG provided to the select committee. “Non-pecuniary diversions from fiduciary responsibilities will most likely result in lower returns and increased risk, resulting in less funding being available to the state of Wyoming.”
This is the exact wording that will go into the Environmental, Social and Governance Policy that is set to be considered by the investment board, and is a part of the drafted Master Investment Policy and Sub Investment Policies for SLIB.
Not only are pecuniary factors set as the standard for making the best financial decisions in the interest of beneficiaries, but the drafted policy states the Treasurer’s Office may respond to an investment partner when “it is acting in a non-pecuniary manner and the State Treasurer’s Office identifies a potential detrimental outcome to the highest risk-adjusted or loss to the state’s revenue in general.” Officials will communicate these concerns to management, its board and other responsible individuals.
“This may include, but is not limited to: requests to change policies; voting of proxies to force change; and divestment and/or replacement with competitive alternatives,” the policy concludes. “Ultimately, all partners must adhere to the Standard of Care of being a fiduciary.”
Additionally, changes were made to the voting of proxies section, repeating that the “State Treasurer is expected to ensure proxy votes are made in a way that is consistent with the whole of this investment policy and in accordance with the pecuniary interests of Wyoming’s portfolios and the state of Wyoming’s financial interests.”
The Treasurer’s Office would be permitted to hire a proxy manager to implement this new section, and the manager would be overseen by the State Treasurer’s Office and make available semi-annual report of activity.
Both State Treasurer Meier and Gov. Mark Gordon, two out of the five state executives who sit on the State Loan and Investment Board, consider it the way to move forward.
Meier said he would prefer his policy to any legislation from the Wyoming Legislature, because it provides more flexibility, and the framework is already built into statute. He said the new policy also relieves them from subjectivity, and it’s black and white as far as pecuniary and non-pecuniary are concerned.
“This would continue the Treasurer’s Office's current practice of selecting investments only through a financial lens and not promoting any ESG agenda,” said Betsy Anderson, general counsel and deputy chief of staff in the Governor’s office. “The governor, along with the other SLIB members, provided comments to propose draft language at the last SLIB meeting, and the governor hopes to have final language adopted at their meeting in August.”
However, Anderson testified to the select committee that the governor feels strongly that investment of state funds should abide by Wyoming’s Prudent Investor Rule, which is the current standard in the investor policy, and the Treasurer’s Office is obligated to comply with it under state statute. It will remain at the start of the policy as, “All individuals are fiduciaries bound by the Prudent Investor Rule.”
“This requires the office to, ‘invest and manage trust assets as a prudent investor would, by considering the purposes, terms, distribution requirements, and other circumstances of the trust,’” she said. “So, pursuant to the Prudent Investor Rule, the office must make the best risk-adjusted return for its beneficiaries. And the governor believes that this is in the best interest of the state.”
Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, vice chair of the Select Committee on Capital Financing and Investments, pointed out that under the provisions of the rule, any fund or trust would be violating Wyoming law if they considered non-pecuniary interests as part of their investment strategy.
She said this particular law that is already on the books is arguably anti-ESG, “because it requires fiduciaries and people who are responsible for investing other people’s money to maximize those returns based on pecuniary or financial interests, and they have the highest duty of loyalty to them.”