CHEYENNE – New federal legislation from senators including Wyoming's John Barrasso would give mining schools a financial assist to recruit additional students, among other workforce training measures for the mining industry.
Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Barrasso, R-Wyo., have introduced the Mining Schools Act of 2022, according to news releases from their offices Thursday. Manchin is chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, of which Barrasso is ranking member.
There was no immediate word on whether there might be a House version of this bill, and if so, whether Wyoming's lone U.S. representative, Republican Liz Cheney, would sponsor it. There was no comment on whether Wyoming's other senator, GOP legislator Cynthia Lummis, would join Barrasso as a co-sponsor.
The bill would start a grant program for mining schools to conduct recruitment and also do "studies, research projects or demonstration projects related to the production of minerals," said the announcement.
The proposal would start a Mining Professional Development Advisory Board to evaluate applications and recommend grant recipients to the secretary of energy, it said. Such a panel would also "conduct oversight to ensure that grant funds are appropriately used."
"This bipartisan legislation will increase and improve opportunities for university and college mining and geological programs to prepare students to meet America’s future energy needs," said the senators' announcement. In it, Barrasso spoke of Wyoming miners. He said the bill would "help support mining communities in the West."
Manchin, whose state of West Virginia has long had mining, said that a "strong and skilled mining workforce is critical to reducing our reliance on foreign supply chains." Among U.S. sanctions recently imposed on Russia because of its invasion of Ukraine, the Biden administration has barred imports to America of Russian coal, among other sources of energy.
Manchin noted that in recent years, "this workforce has decreased as universities across the country struggle to enroll students in their mining and geological engineering programs."
Among nearby schools, the University of Wyoming has a School of Energy Resources. That is among other UW programs whose graduates go on to work in energy, including in minerals, a UW spokesperson noted. In Colorado, Golden is home to the Colorado School of Mines.