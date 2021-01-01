CHEYENNE – According to a news release from the Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee’s office, if you are selling or buying a vehicle model year 2011 or newer, you should know about a new federal odometer disclosure rule that takes effect Jan. 1, 2021.
Vehicles of model years 2011 and newer will now be subject to an odometer disclosure for 20 years instead of 10. The new rule doubles the amount of time odometer readings must be declared at the time of a vehicle sale. Lee said the new rule is intended to combat odometer fraud as the nation’s fleet ages. The average age of a vehicle in the U.S. is now almost 12 years, up from 7.6 years when odometer rules were last changed in 1988.
The new rule means used vehicle dealers will now be required to disclose odometer readings on a greater number of vehicles.
“As a result of the federal rule change, beginning Jan. 1, 2021, our office will not accept paperwork for sales of vehicles 2011 or newer unless the odometer disclosure is completed,” said Lee. “We want our customers to know about the new federal requirement so they can avoid repeat visits to our office. Buyers and sellers both need to make sure their title paperwork is properly completed.”
For more information visit the County Clerk’s titles page at https://www.laramiecountyclerk.com/auto_titles.aspx .