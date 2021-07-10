CHEYENNE – A fiber-optic internet company called Bluepeak plans to begin construction this summer in Cheyenne, with the goal of providing high-speed internet to 25,000 homes, businesses and organizations.
Fiber-optic internet uses bundles of very fine fibers to transmit data using pulses of light, rather than electricity. It is known for transmitting data very quickly and for having the same speeds for both uploading and downloading information.
“We are thrilled to be partnering with the city of Cheyenne to build a future-proof fiber-optic network,” Rich Fish, chief executive officer of Bluepeak, said in a news release. “Bluepeak is a different kind of provider, with faster, more reliable speeds. Our network will provide internet with symmetrical speeds up to 5-gigabit for residential customers and speeds up to 10-gigabit for businesses.”
Mayor Patrick Collins said he is excited when a company chooses to invest in Cheyenne and welcomes Bluepeak to the community.
“Connecting to the internet has never been more important than it is today,” Collins said. “The pandemic has shown we can’t take connectivity for granted.”
Bluepeak works to provide faster service to communities that are far from major metropolitan centers.
“Larger markets are getting fiber to the home, say in New York and San Francisco and Denver, and we don’t think anybody should be limited by the size of their community and what market they are in with what technology they have,” said Bluepeak chief operating officer Mike Harry. “Everybody deserves that access, so that’s what we’re really focused on and working on.”
Bluepeak currently serves markets primarily in South Dakota and a small part of southwest Minnesota as Vast Broadband, and those markets will rebrand as Bluepeak next summer. Harry said expanding to Wyoming was a natural extension from their network in western South Dakota.
“If we’re going to be in Wyoming, Cheyenne obviously was one of the key markets for us to pursue,” he said.
Right now, the company is working with the city of Cheyenne on the permitting process and evaluation of its construction plans, and Harry said they are planning to begin work this summer. They will be working in existing neighborhoods throughout Cheyenne and also plan to put their fiber-optic cables into new areas as the city expands.
“We’ll build as the new homes are being built, but we’re also planning on coming into the established neighborhoods,” Harry said. “As Cheyenne continues to expand, we will continue to expand with that. We want to be long-term partners of the community.”
He explained that people might notice some construction activity as they start installing the fiber-optic cables, but it won’t be as major as digging large trenches up and down the streets. Instead, they use boring machines to drill underground, and then conduit is placed in the drilled space. They send the fiber through the conduit, and attempt to keep disturbance to a minimum.
“Generally speaking, where we’ve had to disturb the yard or the sod, we should have it restored or replaced in a 24- to 48-hour time period,” Harry said. “It’s a large infrastructure deployment, and there will be some disruption, but we try to minimize it. We want to be good citizens and good community members and not be too disruptive.”
In areas where Bluepeak can use existing utility poles, they will use those instead of going underground with the cables.
He noted the company has about 250 to 275 employees right now, but they expect to hire more people as they move into Cheyenne. They are looking at real estate options to house a local Bluepeak office in the city.
Harry said their human resources department is gearing up to host job fairs in Cheyenne in order to hire local technicians, as well as salespeople for the company. As information about the job fair scheduling becomes available, they will release it to the Cheyenne community.
In addition to those permanent positions, Bluepeak is working with construction partners, who will also be hosting job fairs to fill their construction workforce needs.
“Their first preference is to hire local where they can hire local,” Harry said. “They will also bring in and source people from out of town, so there will be additional revenue and dollars brought into the city from outside while that construction is going on.”