CHEYENNE – A documentary about the life of late bull rider Lane Frost is in the works, and a trailer for the film was recently released.
“Our team is humbled to present to you the first official trailer and title of the Lane Frost documentary,” said the documentary’s producers, listed on IMDB as Out of Order Studios and Tough Draw. “Combining the details of his life, the legend he became, and the legacy he left behind brought us a heartwarming story of the impact Lane had on the sport of bull riding, the rodeo community, and fans around the world.”
The documentary features interviews with some of Frost’s closest friends, including bull rider Tuff Hedeman and Frost’s widow, Kellie Macy.
Frost was killed in 1989 during the Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo after he was injured by the bull he had just finished riding, Takin’ Care of Business. He was 25.
Hedeman was at the rodeo when Frost died, and he discusses the horrific event in the trailer.
“Lane’s a world champion,” Hedeman said in the trailer. “You don’t expect a world champion to die in one of the biggest, most prestigious rodeos in the world.”
Frost’s mother, Elsie, said in the trailer that her son did more in his 25 years than many people do in their entire lifetimes.
“He had a full life; he did exactly what he wanted to do,” she said.
Country singer Cody Johnson is also interviewed in the film, discussing Frost’s influence on his life and why it is important to continue telling his story.
The final moments of the trailer show an interview with Dr. Skip Ross, a Cheyenne physician who was the arena doctor at the rodeo when Frost was killed.
Despite Frost’s young age when he died, he has been memorialized in various media over the last 30 years. The film “8 Seconds” was based on his life and starred the late Luke Perry as Frost. Garth Brooks paid tribute to Frost in the 1990 video for the song “The Dance” and in his song “Beaches of Cheyenne.”
Frost has a commemorative statue at Cheyenne Frontier Days, as well.