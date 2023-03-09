Coyote Ridge Elementary exterior artist's rendering

The LCSD1 Board of Trustees received an update Monday on construction of Cheyenne’s new Coyote Ridge Elementary for fifth- and sixth-graders.

 Courtesy

CHEYENNE — Laramie County School District 1’s newest elementary school, Coyote Ridge, will have room for 550 students and a “large team of fifth and sixth grade teachers,” according to district officials.

Calling the school a “state-of-the-art facility,” Jim Fraley, assistant superintendent of instruction, updated the LCSD1 Board of Trustees on Monday on parent outreach, staffing and construction of the school, which will open in the fall of 2024.

