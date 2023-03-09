CHEYENNE — Laramie County School District 1’s newest elementary school, Coyote Ridge, will have room for 550 students and a “large team of fifth and sixth grade teachers,” according to district officials.
Calling the school a “state-of-the-art facility,” Jim Fraley, assistant superintendent of instruction, updated the LCSD1 Board of Trustees on Monday on parent outreach, staffing and construction of the school, which will open in the fall of 2024.
“We’re looking at a team-based environment where we get to engage our community around the new school, and build a vibrant culture where kids love to go to (school) and staff love to be at (work), and where they can learn from each other,” Fraley said.
Coyote Ridge, which is currently being built east of the intersection of Powderhouse Road and Carlson Street, will initially serve fifth- and sixth-grade students from Davis, Hobbs, Jessup and Prairie Wind elementary schools. The district plans to hire a principal by January. That person will assemble a core leadership team, Fraley said, and fill staff positions. The administration will first look internally for teachers who “desire the five/six concept, and have the desire to reach those students at that early adolescent age.”
Andy Knapp, LCSD1 executive director of support operations, said that substantial completion is scheduled for November 2023. Final completion should follow about 45 days later. The district has added a life skills space to the school that was not included at the district’s other fifth- and sixth-grade school, Meadowlark Elementary School. That space could add days to construction, Knapp said.
“And then, of course, the supply chain we have been dealing with — currently the project is on schedule and within budget, and we’ve just recently within the last 30 days had some supply orders move things back a little ways,” Knapp said. “They are not really affecting the timeline of the project yet.”
It took about a year to get temporary power to the project site, he continued, and to get the power lines down and buried underground.
The city of Cheyenne is planning traffic lights at the intersection of Powderhouse and Carlson, he said.
“They are currently under design with the city, and they are tentatively scheduling that for about August of 2023, to install the lights, crosswalk and redo that intersection,” Knapp said.
LCSD1 Board Chairman Tim Bolin asked if the school will require any more busing within the district. Knapp said the district does not anticipate it will, but will plot new routes this spring and summer to make sure it can accommodate the new school. Trustee Brittany Ashby asked if any rural schools will feed into Coyote Ridge, and Fraley said that students from across the district who wish to attend may submit a boundary waiver form before the fall of 2024.
Trustee Christy Klaassen asked if there are lessons learned from the district’s other fifth- and sixth-grade school, Meadowlark, that leaders will take into Coyote Ridge.
“I know some parents have concerns about that being sort of a mini junior high,” Klaassen said. “I’d like to hear if there was anything that came up, and was experienced at Meadowlark, that we learned from, that we are adjusting, so that we don’t have those obstacles when we open Coyote Ridge.”
Fraley said that the administration is working to make the fourth to fifth grade transition into the new school “better” and will keep students with a cohort of peers from their previous school in fifth grade.
“We thought, ‘This is going to be a great experience, they are going to make way more new friends,’” Fraley said of the initial transition of fourth-graders to Meadowlark. “Well, they wanted some of their friends from their previous cohort of five years of experience … so we currently keep them with their cohort.”
Fraley continued that fifth-graders will transition less between classrooms than sixth-grade students.
“Our sixth grade, we learned, were ready for that departmentalization where a teacher would teach math and science, and they would go across the commons area to another teacher that would teach ELA and social studies,” Fraley said. “Those sixth-graders were really ready and able to do that at a moment’s notice, where the fifth-graders needed a little more time to transition.”
Most fifth-graders felt comfortable in the school, with their homeroom teacher and moving between classrooms by Thanksgiving, he said.
“We want to take the temperature of the students and make sure that they are ready to transition, instead of saying that we have a cookie-cutter approach,” Fraley said. “We’re looking at different ways to accommodate that anxiety of something (students) have never experienced before.”