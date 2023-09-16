CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Education, in partnership with the Wyoming Professional Teaching Standards Board and the University of Wyoming, has launched the WYO Education PD Portal, a statewide professional development system for all Wyoming educators.

The portal makes it easy to find, register and track progress for educator professional development opportunities.

