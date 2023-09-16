CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Education, in partnership with the Wyoming Professional Teaching Standards Board and the University of Wyoming, has launched the WYO Education PD Portal, a statewide professional development system for all Wyoming educators.
The portal makes it easy to find, register and track progress for educator professional development opportunities.
“This initiative aligns directly with our strategic plan work to value and support teachers. I am so excited to announce this partnership with UW and PTSB to provide this comprehensive and innovative solution to helping teachers with their professional growth,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder in a news release.
The WYO Education PD Portal will allow educators to remain on the cutting edge of teaching best practices by streamlining access for all. Statewide partners, including UW and individual school districts, will also be able to list their professional development events in the system. UW and PTSB credit will be tracked to ensure educators are able to maintain licensure.
The portal has already proven effective as a micro-credentialing platform for educators and students, allowing users to track progress across a range of curriculum to earn badges and credentials, according to the release. Expertise gained can lead to additional endorsements on their teaching license.
