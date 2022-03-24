CHEYENNE – New federal legislation from senators including Wyoming's John Barrasso would give mining schools a financial assist to recruit additional students, among other workforce training measures for the mining industry.
Close to home, should the proposal become law, it could help the University of Wyoming, according to UW officials.
Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Barrasso, R-Wyo., have introduced the Mining Schools Act of 2022, according to news releases from their offices Thursday. Manchin is chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, of which Barrasso is ranking member.
There was no immediate word on whether there might be a House version of this bill, and if so, whether Wyoming's lone U.S. representative, Republican Liz Cheney, would sponsor it. There was no comment on whether Wyoming's other senator, GOP legislator Cynthia Lummis, would join Barrasso as a co-sponsor.
"Barrasso looks forward to working with Chairman Manchin and other members of the committee to move the process forward and garner additional support for the bill," wrote a spokesperson for Barrasso, in an email to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. She noted that the legislation is numbered as Senate Bill 3915.
The bill would start a grant program for mining schools to conduct recruitment and also do "studies, research projects or demonstration projects related to the production of minerals," said the announcement.
Among nearby schools, UW has a School of Energy Resources. SER is among other UW programs whose graduates go on to work in energy, including in minerals, university spokesperson Chad Baldwin noted.
"This legislation has the potential to benefit UW, and you do not only need to have a mining department to qualify," said Holly Krutka, executive director of SER, writing via email to the WTE. Based on how the text of the plan defines a mining school, it appeared to her that UW would qualify as one.
While UW does not generally take a stance on federal legislation, the school certainly would not oppose this particular plan, according to Baldwin. "This appears to be a bipartisan effort that many institutions of higher education would support."
In Colorado, Golden is home to the Colorado School of Mines. (CSM did not comment on the Mining Schools Act.)
The congressional proposal also would start a Mining Professional Development Advisory Board to evaluate applications and recommend grant recipients to the secretary of energy, it said. Such a panel would also "conduct oversight to ensure that grant funds are appropriately used."
"This bipartisan legislation will increase and improve opportunities for university and college mining and geological programs to prepare students to meet America’s future energy needs," said the senators' announcement. In it, Barrasso spoke of Wyoming miners. He said the bill would "help support mining communities in the West."
Manchin, whose state of West Virginia has long had mining, said that a "strong and skilled mining workforce is critical to reducing our reliance on foreign supply chains." Among U.S. sanctions recently imposed on Russia because of its invasion of Ukraine, the Biden administration has barred imports to America of Russian coal, among other sources of energy.
Manchin noted that, in recent years, "this workforce has decreased as universities across the country struggle to enroll students in their mining and geological engineering programs."