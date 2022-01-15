CHEYENNE– All the unsold items from Walmart, Target, Amazon and other big box stores have to go somewhere.
These items go to a place like Discount World, a locally owned overstock business that recently opened at 3151 Nationway.
Owners Tim and Barb Giersch ran a thrift store in Rawlins for many years. For a while, Tim was the manager of a Papa John’s location, but the opening of Discount World arrived as a “vision from God,” Barb Giersch said.
“I feel like God led Tim with a great mind,” Barb Girsch said. “We were gonna do ice cream. We were gonna do tea, but it’s a lot of work, food things. He did his homework.”
“He just looked around, he found pallets, and he found people from Las Vegas liquidators, Nebraska liquidators.”
A common overstock business model is seen in something like Ross Dress for Less. A business receives damaged or unsold items from clothing companies at a cheaper price, then resells them at a discount while managing to turn a profit.
This is exactly what the Giersches are doing with Discount World, only they’re hunting for anything that isn’t a piece of clothing or furniture.
“When sellers have too much or a seller goes out of business, they liquidate all their product,” Tim Giersch said. “So we get these gigantic pallets that have like 1,000 items. It covers all kinds of things.”
There’s books, puzzles and phone cases left over from the Amazon warehouse. Surprisingly, some of their bestselling items have been decorative tapestries, for which they recently held a two-for-one deal.
Small items like pop-its and handheld video game systems, preloaded with hundreds of retro games are also popular.
They source from everywhere. It’s up to their discretion to assess what will and won’t sell, but nothing is off limits. When they get the item, they give customers a bargain.
“We felt this was a good addition to Cheyenne because there really wasn’t anything quite like it,” Tim Giersch said. “This was a really great way to offer the same product for less. We try to sell for anywhere between 30% to 70% off, depending on the item.”
Ironically, they also make money by selling their warehouse-sized collection of used books online at Amazon.com. They also sell on Facebook marketplace and other seller apps.
However, Barb’s favorite thing about their store comes from selling in person and having the opportunity to meet community members when they come in to browse.
Barb is diagnosed with bipolar disorder, so work can be difficult for her. At one point, she tried working for Door Dash, a food delivery company, but the interactions she had with customers were momentary and impersonal, frequently leaving her frustrated.
But staffing the register at Discount World allows her to share her bubbly personality every day.
“I’ve gone through a lot of trials, and so when people come in, you never know who you’re going to meet, never know who you want to talk to,” Barb Giersch said. “So there are days that I’m just bummed, and God will give me people to just cheer me up.”
They want to find ways to provide for the community. In the future, that looks like carrying a bigger selection of tools at a low price. There’s also the potential to expand into the vacant space in the neighboring building, or introducing “bin days,” where random items are grouped in bins, decreasing in price to as low as a dollar.
Although they have been open since mid-November, they will host their grand opening Jan. 27.
“It’s just something more to get the word out that we’re around,” Tim Giersch said. “Just having a day that we can really excite some customers on things.”